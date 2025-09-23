Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Compass Point upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock valued at $588,837,174. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.