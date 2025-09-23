Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 19,356 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 80,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4,116.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYTS. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYTS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $613,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.