Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 379 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 6,481.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.1%

CSGS opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.