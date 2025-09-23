Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 801 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after buying an additional 1,728,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,766,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 259,987 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $5,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,308 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,706,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 128,041 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.0%

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.