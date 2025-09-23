Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in RPC, Inc. $RES

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of RPC worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 281,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in RPC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $999.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

