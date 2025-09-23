Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get YETI alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.