Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METCB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 257,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,403.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.90. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently -167.39%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.