Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $7,890,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $590.39 million, a P/E ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

