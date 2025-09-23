Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,520. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 714,172 shares worth $204,311,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

