Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,520. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 714,172 shares worth $204,311,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
