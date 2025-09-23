Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 38.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

