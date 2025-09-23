Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

GIII stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

