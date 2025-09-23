Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 957,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of THS opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $861.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

