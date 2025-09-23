Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.