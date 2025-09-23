Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $1 Million Investment in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 71.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 840,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after buying an additional 351,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 277.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $4,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

