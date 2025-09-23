Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 375 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,639,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,481,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 103,166.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 2.2%

CACC opened at $496.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.78 and its 200-day moving average is $496.13. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1-year low of $414.15 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total value of $3,075,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,143,626.73. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,884.44. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,655. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.