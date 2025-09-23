Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

