Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,342 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.3%

NTB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTB

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.