Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,903 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 91,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

