Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,300 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of Blue Bird worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 1,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 186,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,981,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

