Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 708 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $267,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $22,795,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.65%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

