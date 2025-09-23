Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,800 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CoreCivic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,351.96. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

