Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $20.55. Zumiez shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 373,531 shares trading hands.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,013.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $84,612.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,571.38. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,047.27. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,873 shares of company stock valued at $275,329. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 6,451.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 422.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

