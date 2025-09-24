10,671 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.