16,405 Shares in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF $GGUS Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $596,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GGUS stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $316.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.