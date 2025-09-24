26,372 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 669,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 827,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 787,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,789,000 after acquiring an additional 333,741 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FELG stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

