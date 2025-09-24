361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

361 Degrees International Trading Down 13.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.59.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

