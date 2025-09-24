Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

