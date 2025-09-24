Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $285.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Accenture traded as low as $234.10 and last traded at $234.85, with a volume of 3494968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.99.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.52.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.94.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

