Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.52.

ACN stock opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $234.10 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

