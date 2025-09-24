Acumen Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.
Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals.
