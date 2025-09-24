AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 8,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0201 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

