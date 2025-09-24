Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE AMG opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

