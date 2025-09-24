Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HSBC from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $85.83.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22,047.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 713,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 710,589 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,903,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Albemarle by 90.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 507,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

