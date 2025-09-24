Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.26, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.