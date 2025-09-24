Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lifted by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

