Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

