Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alvotech shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 549,735 shares.

ALVO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alvotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 995,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,656,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

