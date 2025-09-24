ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $67.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 71,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $76,856.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,530.68. This trade represents a 30.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 84,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

