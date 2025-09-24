American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,283,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 427,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 444,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,274,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,250,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

