American Express Company $AXP Stock Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $341.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.34. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

