Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$24.03

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.03.

Several brokerages have commented on FM. Desjardins upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9%

In other news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett bought 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,307.84. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total value of C$185,640.70. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.83 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.62.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

