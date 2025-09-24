Analysts Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NMI by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

