Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) PT at $311.41

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.4118.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $321.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.52 and a 200-day moving average of $264.92.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

