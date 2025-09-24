Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $79.20

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Spire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Spire Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.