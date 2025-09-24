Analyzing Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and RBC Bearings”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 7.40 $246.20 million $7.94 48.32

Analyst Recommendations

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cleantech Solutions International and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 RBC Bearings 0 2 5 1 2.88

RBC Bearings has a consensus target price of $425.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than Cleantech Solutions International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A RBC Bearings 15.20% 10.14% 6.44%

Summary

RBC Bearings beats Cleantech Solutions International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleantech Solutions International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

