Analyzing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Docebo and SoftwareOne”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $216.93 million 3.93 $26.74 million $0.69 42.96 SoftwareOne $1.15 billion 1.40 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftwareOne.

Docebo has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftwareOne has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and SoftwareOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 9.29% 60.39% 15.63% SoftwareOne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Docebo and SoftwareOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 4 5 0 2.56 SoftwareOne 0 2 0 0 2.00

Docebo presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.07%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than SoftwareOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Docebo beats SoftwareOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

