Analyzing Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) & Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) and Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huabao International and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Linde 0 2 7 2 3.00

Linde has a consensus target price of $519.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Huabao International.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Huabao International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huabao International and Linde”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $469.25 million 1.88 -$53.62 million N/A N/A Linde $33.01 billion 6.82 $6.57 billion $14.06 34.14

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Profitability

This table compares Huabao International and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19%

Dividends

Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Linde is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Linde beats Huabao International on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; cigarette filters; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

