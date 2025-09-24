Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,730 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $96,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,618.20. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,093 shares of company stock worth $185,897,260. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $748.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

