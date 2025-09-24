Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays now has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50. Anywhere Real Estate traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 30963872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,601,000 after buying an additional 60,440 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.9% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 5,513,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 308,737 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 87,113 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

