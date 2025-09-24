ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get Leidos alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASGN has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and ASGN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 8.22% 33.57% 11.45% ASGN 3.50% 11.90% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 6 8 1 2.67 ASGN 2 3 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and ASGN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Leidos presently has a consensus target price of $183.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. ASGN has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given ASGN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASGN is more favorable than Leidos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of ASGN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ASGN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and ASGN”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $17.05 billion 1.41 $1.25 billion $10.58 17.69 ASGN $4.10 billion 0.52 $175.20 million $3.16 15.38

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than ASGN. ASGN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leidos beats ASGN on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients. This segment also offers workforce mobilization, modern enterprise, and digital innovation IT consulting services; and cloud, data and analytics, and digital transformation solutions. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the department of defense, intelligence communities, and federal civilian agencies. This segment offers cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.